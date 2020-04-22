POLITICS

1-MIN READ

CWC to Meet Tomorrow, Discuss Coronavirus Lockdown Via Video Conferencing

File photo of a CWC meeting. (PTI)

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi. This is the second time the CWC is meeting this month.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:15 PM IST
Top Congress leaders will on Thursday deliberate on the current situation arising out of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country at a meeting of its apex decision-making body.

During the CWC meeting, a final shape to the party's plan for revival of the MSME sector and other measures for lifting of lockdown and revival of the economy is likely to be given. The plan will be forwarded to the central government. The party will also give its suggestions on crop procurement and resolving of migrants' problems.

