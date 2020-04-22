CWC to Meet Tomorrow, Discuss Coronavirus Lockdown Via Video Conferencing

Top Congress leaders will on Thursday deliberate on the current situation arising out of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country at a meeting of its apex decision-making body.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi. This is the second time the CWC is meeting this month.

During the CWC meeting, a final shape to the party's plan for revival of the MSME sector and other measures for lifting of lockdown and revival of the economy is likely to be given. The plan will be forwarded to the central government. The party will also give its suggestions on crop procurement and resolving of migrants' problems.