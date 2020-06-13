POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cyclone Nisarga Aftermath: Fadnavis Meets CM Uddhav to Apprise Him of Ground Situation

Devendra Fadnavis meets CM Uddhav Thackeray to handover the memorandum seeking assistance for those afflicted by Cyclone Nisarga. (Credit: ANI Twitter)

Devendra Fadnavis meets CM Uddhav Thackeray to handover the memorandum seeking assistance for those afflicted by Cyclone Nisarga. (Credit: ANI Twitter)

Fadnavis, who recently toured the affected Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, told reporters that no relief is reached to the people.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Share this:

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and apprised him about the ground situation in the aftermath of cyclone 'Nisarga'. Fadnavis, who recently toured the affected Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, told reporters that no relief is reached to the people.

"Electricity supply is not yet restored (in villages) and drinking wateris also not available for the affected people," the former chief minister said. He demanded assistance from the state government towards repairing fishing boats.

"Loan of fishermen should be waived since they have been bearing the brunt of coronavirus as well as the cyclone," the leader of opposition said.

The cyclone, which had made landfall near Shrivardhan in Raigad district on June 3, caused massive destruction in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Share this:
Next Story