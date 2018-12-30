English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Cynical' Sponsors No Longer Want to be Associated With Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Says Rahul Gandhi
A report claimed that the United Kingdom on December 14 said it had decided to withdraw from the "show-piece, state-led event" due to lack of satisfactory "commercial outcomes".
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that "cynical" sponsors of 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Summit no longer wanted to be associated with an event presided over by him.
He said the sponsors had left the stage "empty".
"At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it...Empty," Gandhi said in a tweet, citing a media report.
The report claimed that the United Kingdom, after refusing to be a "partner country" at the upcoming investor summit, on December 14 said it had decided to withdraw from the "show-piece, state-led event" due to lack of satisfactory "commercial outcomes".
Reportedly, the UK is the second country after the United States to pull out as a partner country for the summit that is scheduled to be held from January 18 to 20, 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
He said the sponsors had left the stage "empty".
"At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it...Empty," Gandhi said in a tweet, citing a media report.
At the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019, cynical sponsors no longer want to associate themselves with an event presided over by NoMo. They have left the stage, the way he likes it...— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2018
Empty.https://t.co/WeLmQLjxB6
The report claimed that the United Kingdom, after refusing to be a "partner country" at the upcoming investor summit, on December 14 said it had decided to withdraw from the "show-piece, state-led event" due to lack of satisfactory "commercial outcomes".
Reportedly, the UK is the second country after the United States to pull out as a partner country for the summit that is scheduled to be held from January 18 to 20, 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results