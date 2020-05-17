DK Shivakumar Likely to Officially Take Over as Karnataka Congress President on May 31

Over two months after his appointment as the Karnataka Congress President, DK Shivakumar is likely to take over the reigns of the party officially on May 31.

"There are two dates,May 31 and June 7. He is most likely to officially take over as KPCC President on the 31st,"



sources close to Shivakumar told PTI. After remaining in a virtual vacuum for nearly three months, the party high command on March 11 appointed Shivakumar, known to be the Congress' chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC chief.

Rao had quit the post in December 2019 after the party's dismal show in the bypolls when it won only two of the 15



seats and yielded 12. Congress sources said once the appointment letter came from the high command, he has been KPCC president and officially taking charge was just a formality.

"He will be officially handed over the party insignias and responsibilities relating to bank accounts and cheques,



among other things, that has been traditionally followed," they said, adding the official take over was delayed by the coronavirus.

After his appointment as KPCC president, Shivakumar has been meeting a host of senior party leaders and leading the



party in the fight against coronavirus. These include setting up of Congress' COVID-19 task force, alerting the government in its management of the crisis, holding weekly video conferencing with leaders of party's local units to gather information, among other things.

Sources close to Shivakumar said the official take over would be a simple event, looking at the current situation due to the pandemic.

"Very few select party leaders and office bearers, say about 50 odd people, are likely to be in attendance at the



simple event at KPCC office," they said, adding that arrangements may be made to telecast the event live for the



benefit for party workers and local leaders.

A six-time MLA, Shivakumar had a long wait for his appointment to the coveted post, due to opposition within.



There were reports that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddarmaiah had lobbied in favour of one of his confidants for the top job.

In a first, appointment of three KPCC Working Presidents-Satish Jharkiholi, Saleem Ahammed and Eashwar Khandre, was



seen as an attempt by those apposing Shivakumar, to weaken his hold on the party.