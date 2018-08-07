D Raja | Karunanidhi Was a Great Dravidian Leader But Not The Last

Any conversation on contemporary Tamil Nadu is incomplete without mentioning the name of M Karunanidhi. The DMK chief had a very humble beginning – he came from a poor family and did not go to college.But that never stopped him from emerging as one of the most important leaders of the Dravidian movement.He fought and he fought well. He emerged as a leader from his hard fought struggles.His upbringing helped him see the differences in society and that shaped his thinking. He always took up the case of the downtrodden and raised his voice for social justice.He was also one of the most prolific Tamil writers. An entire generation was influenced by his writings as they carried social messages. He spoke of inequality because he had experienced it firsthand.He was an idol for many, but his own idol was Periyar. He had said that he would have become a communist if he had not met Periyar. But that said, Periyar and Annadurai's losses were huge ones but the Dravidian movement never stopped.Tamil Nadu is a state where people are united and language is a strong thread that binds people. Karunanidhi was an outstanding leader but the movement will not stop. His legacy will continue to inspire others.(As told to Aishwarya Kumar)