‘D Raja Speaking in Pak’s language’: Dattatreya Targets CPI Leader for Saying Art 370 was Scrapped in Unconstitutional Way

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment asked how the abrogation of article 370 can become unconstitutional and undemocratic when it was approved by both houses of the parliament.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:August 26, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
‘D Raja Speaking in Pak’s language’: Dattatreya Targets CPI Leader for Saying Art 370 was Scrapped in Unconstitutional Way
File photo of former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya.
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday lashed out at Communist Party of India (CPI) national General Secretary D Raja for his remarks that abrogation of Article 370 was unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Addressing at an event in Hyderabad, Dattatreya condemned Raja’s ‘derogatory’ remarks and said he is speaking in a language which is similar to that of Pakistan.

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment asked how the abrogation of article 370 can become unconstitutional and undemocratic when it was approved by both houses of the parliament.

Dattatreya flayed Raja for his charges that the BJP is caught in Islamophobia and said that “the left party is in the grip of RSS and BJPphobia.” “The CPI is in peril and its false ideology has lost trust among the people across in the country,” he claimed. The senior BJP leader said abrogation of article 370 has paved way for peace and development in the valley.

“Modi has succeeded in his efforts at world level as neighboring countries snubbed Pakistan in its attempts to make Kashmir an international issue and blame India,” Dattatreya said adding Raja’s remarks exposes his ideology of linking Article 370 with religion. The CPI and other parties are unable to digest that BJP is strengthening under the leadership of Modi, he said.

He further said that the entire nation has welcomed the decision to bifurcate Jammu Kashmir into two union territories as it can ensure peace, normalcy and push for development in the region.

Dattatreya accused the CPI of indulging in misinformation campaign while abrogation is ‘meant to end terrorism and to bring separatists into the mainstream.’ He accused Raja of involving in false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who have ‘successfully reprieved the Kashmiri people from shackles of suppression.’

