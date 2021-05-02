Dabgram-Fulbari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dabgram-Fulbari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

19. Dabgram-Fulbari (दबग्राम-फुलबारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Dabgram-Fulbari is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,09,917 eligible electors, of which 1,57,551 were male, 1,52,360 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dabgram-Fulbari in 2021 is 967.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,60,690 eligible electors, of which 1,34,944 were male, 1,25,742 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,953 eligible electors, of which 1,11,325 were male, 98,371 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dabgram-Fulbari in 2016 was 463. In 2011, there were 254.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Goutam Deb of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dilip Singh of CPIM by a margin of 23,811 votes which was 10.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Goutam Deb of TMC won in this seat defeating Dilip Singh of CPIM by a margin of 11,236 votes which was 6.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 19. Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dabgram-Fulbari are: Goutam Deb (TMC), Dilip Singh (CPIM), Radhakrishna Namadas (BSP), Sikha Chatterjee (BJP), Amitav Naskar (RPOIA), Maniul Islam (SUCOIC), Shambhu Sutradhar (AMB), Maheswar Barman (IND), Rakhi Mandal (IND), Subash Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.54%, while it was 83.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 435 polling stations in 19. Dabgram-Fulbari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 284. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

19. Dabgram-Fulbari constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 31 to 44 of Siliguri M Corp.2. Dabgram-I, Dabgram-II, Fulbari-I and Fulbari-II GPs of CDB Rajganj. It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Dabgram-Fulbari is 201 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dabgram-Fulbari is: 26°44’38.0"N 88°28’26.0"E.

