Dabra Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Dabra Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Dabra is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Dabra was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 14 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Dabra seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Dabra constituency: Imarti Devi (Bharatiya Janata Party), Santosh Gaur (Bahujan Samaj Party), Suresh Raje (Indian National Congress), Anil Agraiya (Independent), Dharmendra Singh (Independent), Priti Jatav (Independent), R D Mandelia (Independent), Mithun Kori (Independent), Rajendrasingh (Independent), Lal Krishn Engineer (Independent), Harcharnlal Rajoria (Independent), Jaswant Singh (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Avatar Singh (Rashtriya Rakshak Morcha), Rakesh Singh Parihar (Samajwadi Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.