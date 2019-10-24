Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dabwali Election Results 2019 Live Updates (डबवाली, Mandi Dabwali): Amit Sihag of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dabwali (डबवाली, Mandi Dabwali) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Amit Sihag
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Dabwali ( ( Mandi Dabwali) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sirsa district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,99,291 eligible electors, of which 1,06,193 were male, 93,094 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 239 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dabwali Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
19717
50.19%
Amit Sihag
BJP
12324
31.37%
Aditya
JJP
4532
11.54%
Saravjit Singh Masitan
INLD
1151
2.93%
Dr. Sita Ram
HLP
453
1.15%
Rakesh Sharma
NOTA
436
1.11%
Nota
AAP
223
0.57%
Malkeet Singh
IND
153
0.39%
Sanjeev Kumar
BSP
112
0.29%
Subhash Chander
IND
88
0.22%
Sharvan Kumar Tanwar
LKSK(P)
63
0.16%
Sant Lal
BSCP
33
0.08%
Kalu Ram

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,80,921 eligible electors, of which 96,075 were male, 84,846 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 239 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,56,245.

Dabwali has an elector sex ratio of 876.65.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Naina Singh Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8545 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 43.6% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ajay Singh Chautala of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12108 votes which was 8.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 47.54% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 43. Dabwali Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 78.77%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 86.25%, while it was 87.34 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.48%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 217 polling stations in 43. Dabwali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 193.

Extent: 43. Dabwali constituency comprises of the following areas of Sirsa district of Haryana: Dabwali Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dabwali is: 29.8236 74.7318.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dabwali results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
