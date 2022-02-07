'Dada & His Childhood,' PM Modi's Banter With Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said that the Congress leader should be given a chance to enjoy his childhood in this age too. PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha where he launched a scathing attack at the Congress.

“Dada… Dada should be given chances in between because even at his age as he enjoys childhood,” PM Modi said in response to the ruckus by the opposition MPs in the parliament.

Modi’s comments were met with laughter from the ruling members as they started banging on the parliament desks to show their support.

Earlier during the speech, while the Congress leader interrupted the Prime Minister, the PM said, “I am happy to sit if you like… Should I begin by thanking you?”. Then, the prime minister took a dig at Chowdhury and said that his love for the PM should remain eternal.

Further attacking the opposition party, PM Modi said the statements and the actions of the Congress suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

“Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then I have also made my preparations,” PM Modi said. There is no change in Congress’ ego even after being voted out from many states years ago, he remarked.

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” he added.

“Today poor people of the country are getting a gas connection, house and toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people’s minds are still stuck in 2014,” PM Modi said targeting the Congress.

