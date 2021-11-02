Shiv Sena Ahead in Dadra & Nagar Haveli Bypoll Results as Wife of Deceased MP Takes Lead

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Bypolls: Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, took a lead of over 13,000 votes after eleven rounds of counting for by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. The counting of votes commenced here at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

After the completion of eleven rounds, Kalaben Delkar was leading by 12,932 votes. She has so far received 42,002 votes, her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, garnered 7,418 votes, while BJP’s Mahesh Gavit received 29,070 votes. Voting for the seat, which is part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, took place on October 30.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting MP Mohan Delkar, an independent. Mohan Delkar, who had won the 2019 election by defeating the then sitting BJP MP Natubhai Patel by a thin margin of 9,001 votes, allegedly hanged himself at a Mumbai hotel on February 22, 2021. He had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career.

He was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In 2019, he won the seat as an independent.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

