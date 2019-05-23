English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dadra Nagar Haveli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dadra Nagar Haveli MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dadra Nagar Haveli MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Dadra Nagar Haveli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Dadra Nagar Haveli in West India. This urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 51.95%. The estimated literacy level of Dadra Nagar Haveli is 77.65%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,214 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 618 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dadra Nagar Haveli was: Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,06,203 men, 90,394 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dadra Nagar Haveli is: 20.2735 73.0044
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दादरा और नगर हवेली, दादरा नागर हवेली (Hindi); দাদরা নগর হভেলি, দাদরা নগর হভেলি দাদরা নগর হভেলি (Bengali); दादरा आणि नगर हवेली, दादरा आणि नगर हवेली (Marathi); દાદરા નગર હવેલી, દાદરા નગર હવેલી (Gujarati); தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி, தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி (Tamil); దాద్రా, నగర్ హవేలీ, దాద్రా మరియు నగర్ హవేలీ (Telugu); ದಾದ್ರ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೇಲಿ, ದಾದ್ರಾ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೆಲಿ (Kannada); ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 618 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
Dadra Nagar Haveli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BTP
--
--
Bhikhlabhai Vansabhai Khulat
SHS
--
--
Patel Ankita Amrutbhai
NBP
--
--
Halpati Rajeshbhai Bhanabhai
IND
--
--
Kurada Deepakbhai
IND
--
--
Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai
BMP
--
--
Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai
BJP
--
--
Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai
IND
--
--
Dayat Manoj Ranchod
IND
--
--
Patel Dhirubhai Chhotubhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai
INC
--
--
Tokiya Prabhubhai
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dadra Nagar Haveli was: Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,06,203 men, 90,394 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dadra Nagar Haveli is: 20.2735 73.0044
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दादरा और नगर हवेली, दादरा नागर हवेली (Hindi); দাদরা নগর হভেলি, দাদরা নগর হভেলি দাদরা নগর হভেলি (Bengali); दादरा आणि नगर हवेली, दादरा आणि नगर हवेली (Marathi); દાદરા નગર હવેલી, દાદરા નગર હવેલી (Gujarati); தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி, தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி (Tamil); దాద్రా, నగర్ హవేలీ, దాద్రా మరియు నగర్ హవేలీ (Telugu); ದಾದ್ರ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೇಲಿ, ದಾದ್ರಾ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೆಲಿ (Kannada); ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results