Dadra Nagar Haveli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dadra Nagar Haveli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BTP -- -- Bhikhlabhai Vansabhai Khulat SHS -- -- Patel Ankita Amrutbhai NBP -- -- Halpati Rajeshbhai Bhanabhai IND -- -- Kurada Deepakbhai IND -- -- Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai BMP -- -- Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai BJP -- -- Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai IND -- -- Dayat Manoj Ranchod IND -- -- Patel Dhirubhai Chhotubhai NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai INC -- -- Tokiya Prabhubhai

1. Dadra Nagar Haveli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Dadra Nagar Haveli in West India. This urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 51.95%. The estimated literacy level of Dadra Nagar Haveli is 77.65%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,214 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 618 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.23% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dadra Nagar Haveli was: Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,06,203 men, 90,394 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dadra Nagar Haveli is: 20.2735 73.0044Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दादरा और नगर हवेली, दादरा नागर हवेली (Hindi); দাদরা নগর হভেলি, দাদরা নগর হভেলি দাদরা নগর হভেলি (Bengali); दादरा आणि नगर हवेली, दादरा आणि नगर हवेली (Marathi); દાદરા નગર હવેલી, દાદરા નગર હવેલી (Gujarati); தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி, தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி (Tamil); దాద్రా, నగర్ హవేలీ, దాద్రా మరియు నగర్ హవేలీ (Telugu); ದಾದ್ರ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೇಲಿ, ದಾದ್ರಾ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೆಲಿ (Kannada); ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)