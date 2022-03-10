Dadri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Dadri seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Amit Basoya (IND), Manbir Singh (BSP), Rajkumar Bhati (SP), Jagdish Singh (SVSP), Deepak Kumar Bhati Chotiwala (INC), Sanjay Kumar Sharma (IND), Chaman Singh (MHS), Sanjay (AAP), Hemant Sharma (SHS), Raghwendra Kumar Srivastava (SBSPSP), Trilochan Narayan Singh (IND), Vinay Nagar (BAPA), Tejpal Singh Nagar (BJP), Annu Khan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.78%, which is -0.35% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Tejpal Singh Nagar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.62 Dadri (दादरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Dadri is part of Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 536816 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,96,880 were male and 2,39,863 female and 73 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dadri in 2019 was: 808 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,34,078 eligible electors, of which 2,46,184 were male,1,95,000 female and 45 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,43,679 eligible electors, of which 1,94,181 were male, 1,49,483 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dadri in 2017 was 805. In 2012, there were 270 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Tejpal Singh Nagar of BJP won in this seat defeating Satveer Singh Gurjar of BSP by a margin of 80,177 which was 30.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Satveer Singh Gurjar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nawab Singh Nagar of BJP by a margin of 37,297 votes which was 18.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 40.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 62 Dadri Assembly segment of the 13. Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahesh Sharma of BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat defeating Satveer of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dadri are: Amit Basoya (IND), Manbir Singh (BSP), Rajkumar Bhati (SP), Jagdish Singh (SVSP), Deepak Kumar Bhati Chotiwala (INC), Sanjay Kumar Sharma (IND), Chaman Singh (MHS), Sanjay (AAP), Hemant Sharma (SHS), Raghwendra Kumar Srivastava (SBSPSP), Trilochan Narayan Singh (IND), Vinay Nagar (BAPA), Tejpal Singh Nagar (BJP), Annu Khan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.13%, while it was 58.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dadri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.62 Dadri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 418. In 2012, there were 332 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.62 Dadri comprises of the following areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Dadri, Panchayats 24 Kacheda Warsabad, 27 Bisrakh Jalalpur, 28 Patwadi, 29 Chipiyana Bujurg, 30 Chhapraula, 32 Rozayakubpur, 34 Haibatpur, 39 Khodana Kalan, 40 Saini, 42 Khedi, 45 Khairpur Gujar, 47 Achheja of 2 Bisrkha KC and Dadri Municipal Board of 1 Dadri Tehsil; KC 1 Surajpur of 2 Gautam Budh Nagar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dadri constituency, which are: Noida, Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sikandrabad, Jewar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Faridabad district of Haryana..

The total area covered by Dadri is approximately 386 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dadri is: 28°31’14.9"N 77°33’04.3"E.

