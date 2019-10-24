Babita Phogat in Dadri Election Results 2019: BJP Candidate Babita Phogat Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling, joined the BJP in August this year. She is contesting from Dadri, a seat in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency which BJP has never won. Babita became a household name after Bollywood movie 'Dangal', a film about the struggles of her father Mahavir Phogat who turned her daughters into wrestlers against social conventions. Explaining her decision to join the BJP, Babita had earlier said she was impressed by the party's ideology and the bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

