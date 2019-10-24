Take the pledge to vote

Babita Phogat in Dadri Election Results 2019: BJP Candidate Babita Phogat Leading

Live election result status of Babita Phogat Dadri Haryana Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Babita Phogat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Babita Kumari
LEADING

Detailed Results
Wrestler and BJP's candidate Babita Phogat and sister Geeta Phogat show their inked fingers after casting votes during Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadr. (Image: PTI)

Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist in wrestling, joined the BJP in August this year. She is contesting from Dadri, a seat in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency which BJP has never won. Babita became a household name after Bollywood movie 'Dangal', a film about the struggles of her father Mahavir Phogat who turned her daughters into wrestlers against social conventions. Explaining her decision to join the BJP, Babita had earlier said she was impressed by the party's ideology and the bold decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

