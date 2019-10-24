Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Dahanu Election Results 2019 Live Updates (डहाणू): Vinod Bhiva Nikole of NCP Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the Dahanu (डहाणू), MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
CPM
Vinod Bhiva Nikole
WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Dahanu Election Results 2019 Live Updates (डहाणू): Vinod Bhiva Nikole of NCP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the Dahanu (डहाणू), MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

128. Dahanu (डहाणू), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Palghar district of Maharashtra and is part of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.5% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 73.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,71,124 eligible electors, of which 1,36,746 were male, 1,34,374 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 16 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dahanu Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPM
72114
43.45%
Vinod Bhiva Nikole
BJP
67407
40.61%
Dhanare Paskal Janya
MNS
6332
3.81%
Sunil Lahanya Ebhad
NOTA
4824
2.91%
Nota
IND
2823
1.70%
Randhe Damodar Shirad
BSP
2671
1.61%
Dumada Rajesh Ravaji
AMPI
2648
1.60%
Dhi. Santosh Kisan Pagi
IND
2242
1.35%
Ramesh Janu Malavakar
BTP
2069
1.25%
Adv. Pravin Navsha Valvi
BMKP
1467
0.88%
Vijay Kakadya Ghorakhana
VBA
1384
0.83%
Shilanand Bina Katela

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,34,175 eligible electors, of which 1,18,912 were male, 1,15,259 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 16 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,251.

Dahanu has an elector sex ratio of 982.65.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhanare Paskal Janya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 16700 votes which was 10.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.96% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ozare Rajaram Nathu of CPM won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 16180 votes which was 12.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 47.28% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BVA got the most votes and the in the 128. Dahanu Assembly segment of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Palghar Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 4 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.96%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.13%, while it was 55.98 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.17%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 128. Dahanu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 327.

Extent: 128. Dahanu constituency comprises of the following areas of Palghar district of Maharashtra: Talasari Tehsil, Dahanu Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Saivan, Malyan, Dahanu and Dahanu (M.C.)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dahanu is: 20.0681 72.8679.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dahanu results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

