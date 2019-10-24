Dahisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दहिसर): Dahisar- Chaudhary Manisha Ashok Of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

153. Dahisar (दहिसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,54,190 eligible electors, of which 1,36,438 were male, 1,17,716 female and 36 voters of the third gender. A total of 17 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dahisar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3319 66.79% Chaudhary Manisha Ashok LEADING MNS 1017 20.47% Rajesh Gangaram Yerunkar INC 411 8.27% Arun Sawant NOTA 170 3.42% Nota IND 22 0.44% Dharmendra Rammurat Pandey BSP 13 0.26% Adv. Harshatai Chowkekar SBP 12 0.24% Mahesh Pandurang Jadhav HBP 3 0.06% Andrew John Fernandes NJP 2 0.04% Radheshyam Harishankar Vishwakarma

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,16,607 eligible electors, of which 1,69,664 were male, 1,46,909 female and 36 voters of the third gender. A total of 17 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,75,806.

Dahisar has an elector sex ratio of 862.78.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chaudhary Manisha Ashok of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 38578 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.31% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16156 votes which was 12.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.67% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 153. Dahisar Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.5%, while it was 47.69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.41%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 293 polling stations in 153. Dahisar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 293.

Extent: 153. Dahisar constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1770, 1870, 1874, Ward No. 1772 (Part), E.B. No. 1 to 63 and 108.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dahisar is: 19.2493 72.8497.

