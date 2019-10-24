Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Dahisar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दहिसर): Dahisar- Chaudhary Manisha Ashok Of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dahisar (दहिसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dahisar (दहिसर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
153. Dahisar (दहिसर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,54,190 eligible electors, of which 1,36,438 were male, 1,17,716 female and 36 voters of the third gender. A total of 17 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,16,607 eligible electors, of which 1,69,664 were male, 1,46,909 female and 36 voters of the third gender. A total of 17 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,75,806.
Dahisar has an elector sex ratio of 862.78.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chaudhary Manisha Ashok of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 38578 votes which was 24.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.31% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16156 votes which was 12.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.67% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 153. Dahisar Assembly segment of Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52.91%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 50.5%, while it was 47.69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.41%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 293 polling stations in 153. Dahisar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 293.
Extent: 153. Dahisar constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1770, 1870, 1874, Ward No. 1772 (Part), E.B. No. 1 to 63 and 108.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dahisar is: 19.2493 72.8497.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dahisar results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You