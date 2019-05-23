Dahod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Dohad): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Katara Babubhai Khimabhai INC Katara Babubhai Khimabhai LEADING

Dahod Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Damor Manabhai Bhavsingbhai IND -- -- Devdha Samsubhai Khatarabhai NOTA -- -- Nota BNJD -- -- Jagdishbhai Manilal Meda HND -- -- Kalara Ramsingbhai Nanjibhai BJP -- -- Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor Leading BSP -- -- Bhabhor Dhulabhai Ditabhai INC -- -- Katara Babubhai Khimabhai

19. Dahod is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 75.07%. The estimated literacy level of Dahod is 60.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,30,354 votes which was 25.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Prabha Kishor Taviad of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 58,536 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.89% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.85% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.73% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dahod was: Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,12,183 men, 6,99,578 women and 4 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dahod is: 22.8359 74.2557Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दाहोद, गुजरात (Hindi); দাহুদ, গুজরাত (Bengali); दाहोद, गुजरात (Marathi); દાહોદ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); தாகோத், குஜராத் (Tamil); దాహోద్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ದಹೊಡ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); ദാഹോദ്, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)