Dahod Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Dohad): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dahod (દાહોદ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Dahod is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 75.07%. The estimated literacy level of Dahod is 60.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,30,354 votes which was 25.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
Dahod Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Damor Manabhai Bhavsingbhai
IND
--
--
Devdha Samsubhai Khatarabhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BNJD
--
--
Jagdishbhai Manilal Meda
HND
--
--
Kalara Ramsingbhai Nanjibhai
BJP
--
--
Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor
BSP
--
--
Bhabhor Dhulabhai Ditabhai
INC
--
--
Katara Babubhai Khimabhai
