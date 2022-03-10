Dakha Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : Manpreet Singh Ayali from SAD leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Dakha seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sandeep Singh Sandhu (INC), Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD), Kanwal Nain Singh Kang (AAP), Simrandeep Singh (RVNSP), Harpreet Singh (SYSP), Karamjit Singh (PPOID), Damanjit Singh Thind (PLC), Devinder Singh Gill (ALPU), Jagdeep Singh Gill (IND), Neetu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.63%, which is -5.86% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harvinder Singh Phoolka of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.68 Dakha (दखा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Dakha is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 187760 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,737 were male and 99,021 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dakha in 2022 is: 1,116 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,57,578 eligible electors, of which 95,138 were male,84,411 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,910 eligible electors, of which 86,776 were male, 77,134 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dakha in 2017 was 724. In 2012, there were 426 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Harvinder Singh Phoolka of AAP won in this seat defeating Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD by a margin of 4,169 which was 2.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 40.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manpreet Singh Ayali of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Jasbir Singh Khangura(Jassi Khangura) of INC by a margin of 16,388 votes which was 11.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 52.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LIP got the most number of votes in the 68 Dakha Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dakha are: Sandeep Singh Sandhu (INC), Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD), Kanwal Nain Singh Kang (AAP), Simrandeep Singh (RVNSP), Harpreet Singh (SYSP), Karamjit Singh (PPOID), Damanjit Singh Thind (PLC), Devinder Singh Gill (ALPU), Jagdeep Singh Gill (IND), Neetu (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.49%, while it was 84.41% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dakha went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.68 Dakha Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 218. In 2012, there were 180 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.68 Dakha comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Panchayats Jodhan, Sahauli, Ballowal of Jodhan KC; KCs Gujarwal, Mohi, Dakha and Mullanpur Dakha (Nagar Panchayat) of Ludhiana West Tehsil; KCs Swaddi Khas, Pabbian, Bhundri, Sidhwan Bet of Jagraon Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dakha constituency, which are: Gill, Amargarh, Raikot, Jagraon, Shahkot, Nakodar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dakha is approximately 576 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dakha is: 30°50’37.3"N 75°37’46.6"E.

