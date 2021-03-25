Dalgaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Dalgaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dalgaon Assembly constituency in Mangaldoi (Darrang) district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Dalgaon seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ilias Ali of INC won from this seat beating Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 2,320 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Ilias Ali of INC won from this this constituency defeating Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 3,664 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Dalgaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dalgaon constituency are: Habibur Rahman of AGP, Ilias Ali of CONG, Arab Ali of RD