Dalgaon Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dalgaon Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

68. Dalgaon (दलगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Darrang district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dalgaon is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,40,684 eligible electors, of which 1,22,773 were male, 1,17,905 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dalgaon in 2021 is 960.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,97,112 eligible electors, of which 1,01,506 were male, 95,606 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,803 eligible electors, of which 85,960 were male, 79,843 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dalgaon in 2016 was 118. In 2011, there were 98.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ilias Ali of INC won in this seat by defeating Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 2,320 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.48% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ilias Ali of INC won in this seat defeating Mazibur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 3,664 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.31% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 68. Dalgaon Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dalgaon are: Ilias Ali (INC), Mazibur Rahman (AIUDF), Habibar Rahman (AGP), Saiful Hoque (VPI), Arab Ali (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 91.52%, while it was 84.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 68. Dalgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 201. In 2011 there were 192 polling stations.

EXTENT:

68. Dalgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Darrang district of Assam: Dalgaon thana [excluding Orang (Part) mouza]; in Mangaldoi sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Darrang.

The total area covered by Dalgaon is 384 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dalgaon is: 26°32’01.0"N 92°13’21.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dalgaon results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here