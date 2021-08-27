Dalit Bandhu is A Battle Like Telangana Movement, Says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he will fight for the development of Dalits in the state. Dalit Bandhu is a battle like the Telangana movement and it will be a lesson for the entire country, he said.

He urged the people to come forward for the economic and social development of the Dalits, eradicating the discrimination against them.

KCR held a high-level review meeting on the implementation of the Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme at Karimnagar district Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said, “Till the last drop of my blood, I will fight for the comprehensive development of Dalits. It is like the way I fought for separate statehood. For Dalit Bandhu success too, I would wage a similar battle. The time has come to implement an action plan for the development of Dalits, which I have been thinking about for a long time. When I was MLA of Siddipet I have implemented the Dalit Chaitanya Jyothi programme and worked for the development and growth of Dalits. Dalit Bandhu Scheme should have begun last year itself but due to Corona it was delayed."

He said they will make the scheme a lesson which the entire country should learn. “We have made the beginnings for the Dalita Bandhu Maha Yagna. The conditions of Dalits all over the country are pathetic. At least now the economic and social discrimination against the Dalits should go in the country. We need governments that dedicate themselves to the development of Dalits," he added.

According to the comprehensive family survey, there are 17 lakh Dalit families in the State with around 75 lakh people, which is 18 per cent of the State population.

“The Dalit population is growing. In the future, we will try to increase the reservation percentage also," the Chief Minister said.

He appealed to the Dalit intellectual groups to go to villages, meet every Dalit family, talk to them and find out what they need.

The CM said Rs 2.20 lakh crore investments came to the State and they created 15 lakh employment opportunities.

Similarly, investment to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh crore on Dalits will create employment for lakhs of Dalits through Dalit Bandhu.

The CM said Dalit Bandhu committees would be formed at village, mandal, Assembly segment, and district and State levels to the supportive structure under the leadership of the district collector.

The CM who reviewed the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu Pilot project in Huzurabad, wanted the officials to take up the Dalit families Census to find out their actual living conditions.

The CM also suggested to the officials to facilitate the beneficiaries open an exclusive Telangana Dalit Bandhu Bank account and in this regard, they should take help from the bankers.

He also wanted them to tag the Dalit Bandhu account and regularly monitor the progress and give suggestions from time to time.

The CM also advised the officials to speak in the native colloquial tongue to the beneficiaries but not the official lingo to make the people understand easily.

Rao expressed happiness over the success of Karimnagar Milk Diary in the milk production sector.

