Dalit Bandhu Scheme to Start from Huzurabad, Says KCR; Woos Cong Leader Kaushik Reddy to Join TRS

After welcoming Kaushik Reddy and other leaders from Karim Nagar into the TRS fold, party boss and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that he will start the state government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme from the Huzurabad, erstwhile Karimnagar which will be going to polls sometime in September.

“TRS is not a ‘Sanyasula Matham’(Seat of Monks) and purely a political party that will seek to benefit and start Dalit Bandhu from Huzurabad," KCR announced.

“Dalit Bandhu, is not for the polls, as it will empower the poor SCs to get Rs 10 lakh through a protective fund with a supportive structure," he added.

KCR said that he was not selfish to start Dalit Bandhu from his Gajwel segment and instead will launch it from Huzurabad he announced amid applause from the gathering.

He already announced to spend about Rs 1500 crore to Rs 2000 crore for SCs empowerment through Dalit Bandhu a flagship program to be launched soon before the bypoll in the Huzurabad segment.

KCR expressed concern over poverty and distress among Dalits, and said the government has introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme for their upliftment.

He wooed the former Congress leader Kaushik Reddy and asked the young leaders to serve as per his plan and programmes for the welfare of the poor and all-around development of the new state which was achieved after 15 years of fight.

Ministers T Harish Rao, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLA Balka Suman and other leaders were present.

Appreciating Kaushik Reddy for joining the ruling party KCR recalled that his father also participated in Telangana statehood movement.

The TRS began with a list of members and achieved statehood after a protracted fight for 15 long years by tiding over problems, insults and obstructions caused by the AP leaders and rulers.

The government implements schemes like sheep to yadavas, fill up lakes, give water to villages and pensions to the old aged despite opposition spiking them.

“We feel proud as our farmers produced 3 cr metric tons of paddy and gave about 91 mt to FCI which can be attributed to irrigation and other schemes," he claimed.

He hit out at the AP rulers for destroying the systems as the state generates 16000 MW power and increases it to 30000 MW by next year. KCR also took a swipe at the opposition parties for their rhetoric on the schemes of welfare and development programs.

He said that none have asked him for these schemes which are for all-around development, he said.

Despite opposition charges, we provide basic facilities in villages with roads, greenery, cemeteries and dumping yards, said KCR.

Meanwhile, Kaushik Reddy extended thanks to the chief minister for offering a better future.

