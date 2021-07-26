‘Dalit Bandhu’ To Be Role Model For Country: Telangana CM KCR Woos SCs With Schemes

As a prelude to his much-touted Dalit Bandhu scheme to be launched in the poll-bound Huzurabad segment in the near future, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday wooed the SC delegation with SOPs.

He said that Dalit Bandhu will be implemented like a movement and to become a role model for the country.

KCR offered to provide housing facility and financial assistance for businesses and asked the District Collector to hold a special meeting in 10 days to address land issues. The government wants to develop the scheme into a role model to the country, he said.

At Pragathi Bhavan, the CM held an awareness meeting of Dalit delegates from Huzurabad segment and appealed to him to avoid fights and hatred and work unitedly for empowerment by taking government help.

“Unless we implement our plan in a systematic manner by involving the Dalit youths the goal of empowerment cannot be achieved,” he said. For this, “the Dalit community from Hzurabad segment should take a lead to push ahead for empowerment as the government will offer necessary financial assistance,” he added.

The key meeting was held at a time when the CM announced to spend about a staggering Rs 80000 cr to Rs 1 lakh crore for Dalit community’s emancipation.

“Telangana Dalits will de developed into business people, entrepreneurs and get more revenues through our plan,” he said while directing them on the aims, implementation and plan of action of the scheme.

The state government is determined to push Dalit youth and people to become industrialists and businessmen and prove our performance. The Chief Minister exhorted the gathering to work together for the success of the program.

Through a plan and guidelines the government will rewrite a history on Dalit empowerment to be followed by other states, he claimed.

“Right now we start it as a pilot project in Huzurabad segment and to expand to the remaining districts,” the CM assured.

A special drive by officials will address land issues in 10 days in the Huzurabad segment.

Having already announced to spend about Rs 80000 cr for Dalits empowerment in the state, KCR reiterated to offer Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families eligible in this segment.

“Dalits will get into businesses such as running mini industries, petrol bunks, fertilizer shops and others,” he added.

