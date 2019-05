'Dalit ki Beti' Will be Next PM, Says Om Prakash Rajbhar, Predicts 15 Seats for BJP in UP

Dismissing possibilities of Narendra Modi being re-elected as the Prime Minister, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said India’s next PM will be “Dalit ki beti” (daughter of the Dalits).“In Uttar Pradesh, the NDA will get maximum 15 to 20 seats while the Gathbandhan might get 50 plus seats while the Congress will also improve its tally. As far as I can see, there will be a Dalit Prime Minister, may be BSP chief Mayawati or someone else,” Rajbhar said.Disgruntled with the BJP, Rajbhar also said that his party is “not in any kind of alliance with the saffron party” and would rather try to influence as many as 30 seats in Purvanchal. “We are rallying for the BJP. We had asked for only one seat — Ghosi, but they (BJP) refused that also. The BJP will lose the seats of Gorakhpur, Ballia and Ghazipur,” said Rajbhar.Meanwhile, national general secretary of SBSP, Arun Rajbhar has announced that his party will be supporting the SP-BSP alliance candidate in Maharajganj and Bansgaon and the Congress candidate in Mirzapur.The announcement from Rajbhar gains importance as the 14 Purvanchal seats that are going to polls in last phase on May 19 are constituted of a significant amount of Rajbhar voters. The 14 constituencies include Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.Rajbhar had tendered his resignation as a Cabinet Mininster on April 13 and said that he and his party has "nothing to do with the Yogi Adityanath government anymore".