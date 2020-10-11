Dalits in Agra Burn Mayawati's Effigy Over Her Silence on Hathras Gang-rape Case

People belonging to the Dalit community in Agra on Thursday burned posters and effigies of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati over her silence on the Hathras case that shook the entire nation. The BSP supremo considers Agra, a division with major Dalit stronghold, "lucky" for her party and always makes it a point to begin her election campaigns with public meetings in the Taj city.

Condemning the incident, BSP city chief Vimal Kumar and several other party workers said that burning of Mayawati's effigy was a strong violation of the CrPC Section 144 as well as the violation of Dalits' faith in the party supremo. Taking note the of the complaint filed by party leaders, the police registered a criminal case against several unidentified persons.

Strongly opposing Mayawati's silence over the Hathras tragedy, Jatav Mahapanchayat president Ramvir Singh Kardam said that while several leaders of various other political parties have visited the victim's family to support them, the BSP chief has "not even cared" to meet the bereaved family, reported India Today. Kardam also said that while Dalits have strong regards for Mayawati, it was very "disheartening" to see that she did not feel the same for the community.

"Mayawati has not even cared to visit the house of the Dalit girl who was gang-raped by four upper caste men in Hathras," he said, adding that the Jatav Mahapanchayat was strongly against her silence on the case.

Days after those belonging to Dalit community threw ink on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh during his visit to Hathras, Dalit leader and social activist Rajkumar Nagrath condemned the incident, terming it "unacceptable". He said that he had also personally sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to ensure that the culprit was sent to jail and also requested him to remove Yogi Adityanath from the post of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bhartiya Jat Mahasabha reportedly condemned the lathi-charge on RLD vice-president Jayant Chowdhary, saying that it was an "attack on the self-respect of the Jat community" and demanded action against the culprits. He also said that if no action was taken then the community would burn an effigy of UP CM Adityanath.

Social activist Deep Sharma alleged that with several states going into elections in the coming months, political leaders were taking advantage of the Hathras case and trying to catch the limelight over the incident. He said that with the Congress jumping into the fray in the Hathras incident and then the farmers' protests, the grand old party could have an upper hand in the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh.