Daman & Diu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Daman & Diu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai BSP -- -- Sakil Latif Khan BJP -- -- Lalubhai Babubhai Patel INC -- -- Ketan Dahyabhai Patel

1. Daman & Diu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Daman & Diu in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.32%. The estimated literacy level of Daman & Diu is 87.07%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lalubhai Babubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,222 votes which was 10.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 4 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Lalubhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24,838 votes which was 36.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 65.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.32% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Daman & Diu was: Lalubhai Babubhai Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 57,011 men, 54,816 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Daman & Diu is: 20.42 72.83Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमन और दीव, दमन और दीव (Hindi); দমন-দিউ, দমন-দিউ (Bengali); दमण-दीव, दमण आणि दीव (Marathi); દમણ અને દિવ, દમણ અને દીવ (Gujarati); டாமன் & டையு, டாமன் & டையு (Tamil); దమన్ మరియు దీవ్, దమన్ మరియు దీవ్ (Telugu); ದಮನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಿಯು, ದಮನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಿಯು (Kannada); ദാമൻ&ദിയൂ, ദാമൻ&ദിയൂ (Malayalam).