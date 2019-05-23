Dambuk Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mariyang-Geku Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Kanggong Taku INC -- -- J.K Panggeng BJP -- -- Anong Perme PPOA -- -- Ani Moyong

42. Dambuk is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Lower Dibang Valley district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 11,853 voters of which 5,827 are male and 6,026 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dambuk, recorded a voter turnout of 86.78%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.49% and in 2009, 91.87% of Dambuk's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gum Tayeng of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 1,189 votes which was 11.95% of the total votes polled. Gum Tayeng polled a total of 9,950 (50.66%) votes.NCP's Jomin Tayeng won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 130 (1.33%) votes. Jomin Tayeng polled 9,804 which was 50.66% of the total votes polled.Dambuk went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: दामबुक (Hindi), দামদুক (Bangla), தம்பக் (Tamil), and డాంబుక్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)