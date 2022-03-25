'Dancing' Politicians: After Baghel & Shivraj, Siddaramaiah Busts Moves in Perfect Sync | WATCH

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday danced the traditional Veeranna Kunitha at his village Siddaramanahundi. The local dance form is performed as part of the festivities for the deity in the village.

Interestingly, Siddaramaiah was named after the family deity Siddarameshwara. The former CM was seen dancing in perfect coordination with others, in a jubilant mood.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister @Siddaramaiah dances with childhood friends at native village Siddaramayyana hundi in Mysuru. The 75-year-old nailed the traditional dance during the Siddarameshwara temple festival on Thursday night.#Siddaramaiah #Karnataka 📽️ brijeshkalappa pic.twitter.com/VbjTBdBh1U — News18.com (@news18dotcom) March 25, 2022

A young Siddaramaiah had earlier been part of a folk dance troupe. “Unlike many, I did not learn how to write on a slate, but on sand, under the guidance of my dance teacher,” Siddaramaiah had recalled, according to reports.

When asked about his childhood, he said that both of his parents never went to school, and that his father enrolled him in Veera Makkala Kunitha, a folk dance troupe in his village of Siddaramana Hundi. “Fortunately, during my spare time, one of my dance teachers taught me how to read and write Kannada. He taught me how to write in the sand. He taught me the alphabet, grammar, and much more in two years. It’s something I’ll never forget," he had said.

This is not the first time CMs or former CMs have been seen dancing to tunes. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week had danced with tribals at a fest he attended with wife Sadhna Singh.

On the occasion, the chief minister also promised a slew of amenities to Jhabua residents, particularly those in Thandla.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended 'Eklavya Vidyarthi Sammelan' organized by tribal students & had a meal along with them after performing traditional folk dance in Indore(Video Source: MP CMO) pic.twitter.com/9CD1v9Watp — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

Both the CM and his wife, dressed in traditional attire, danced with the tribals to the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments. Bhagoria is one of the traditional tribal festivals celebrated in the Jhabua-Alirajpur region of western Madhya Pradesh, where traditional fairs are held in various villages leading up to Holi.

Previously, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had shared a video on his Twitter, in which he is seen dancing with people on a film song, on the occasion of a wedding.

