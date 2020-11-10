Dangs Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Dangs Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Dangs is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Dangs was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are nine candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Dangs seat. This is a Scheduled Tribe constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Dangs constituency: Patel Vijaybhai Rameshbhai (Bharatiya Janata Party), Gamit Bapubhai Janyabhai (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Suryakantbhai Ratanbhai Gavit (Indian National Congress), Gamit Jitendrabhai Hirubhai (Independent), Dineshbhai Dhaklubhai Hadal (Independent), Patel Chiragkumar Bharatbhai (Independent), Manubhai Mohanbhai Bhoye (Independent), Yogeshbhai Soniravbhai Bhoye (Independent), Vadekar Mukeshbhai Jamnadas (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.