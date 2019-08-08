Take the pledge to vote

Danish Ali Sacked as BSP Leader in Lok Sabha After Breaking Ranks Over Article 370

In a meeting of the party’s MPs on Wednesday, BSP president Mayawati replaced Ali with Shyam Singh Yadav, who represents Jaunpur in the Lok Sabha.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18

August 8, 2019
Danish Ali Sacked as BSP Leader in Lok Sabha After Breaking Ranks Over Article 370
File photo of BSP MP Danish Ali arrives for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Amroha Danish Ali was removed from the position of Leader of the BSP in the Lok Sabha for allegedly deviating from the party’s stance on the Centre’s decision to revoke Jammu & Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

In a meeting of the party’s MPs on Wednesday, BSP president Mayawati replaced Ali with Shyam Singh Yadav, who represents Jaunpur in the Lok Sabha.

Other party positions were also reshuffled, with BSP state president RS Kushwaha being replaced by Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali. Kushwaha has been appointed as the BSP central unit’s general secretary. MLA from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, was appointed as deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, Danish Ali, along with lawmakers Veer Singh and Ashok Siddharth was pulled up by the party chief in the meeting. Meerut and Bijnor MP Malook Nagar was also scolded for giving a statement on the Unnao rape case.

Danish Ali’s views have differed from the party’s on a few issues, sources said. He also opposed the party’s decision to stage a walk-out during voting on the Triple Talaq bill. He wanted to vote against the bill instead of walking out and aiding its smooth passage.

The lawmaker did not speak on the Kashmir issue in the lower House, but called for discussion on it, while his party hailed the move.

