Dantan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

219. Dantan (दांतन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Odisha (Baleshwar District). Dantan is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,622 eligible electors, of which 1,20,000 were male, 1,13,621 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dantan in 2021 is 947.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,636 eligible electors, of which 1,10,128 were male, 1,01,508 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,499 eligible electors, of which 93,373 were male, 86,126 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dantan in 2016 was 271. In 2011, there were 191.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bikram Chandra Pradhan of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sisir Kumar Patra of CPI by a margin of 29,260 votes which was 16.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arun Mohapatra of CPI won in this seat defeating Shaibal Giri of TMC by a margin of 4,650 votes which was 2.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.35% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 219. Dantan Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dantan are: Bikram Chandra Pradhan (TMC), Saktipada Nayak (BJP), Sisir Kumar Patra (CPI), Subhas Das (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.63%, while it was 89.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 219. Dantan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 237 polling stations.

EXTENT:

219. Dantan constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Dantan-II 1. CDB Mohanpur and 2. Chak Ismailpur GPs of CDB Dantan-I. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Dantan is 384 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dantan is: 21°53’52.8"N 87°23’31.9"E.

