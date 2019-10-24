Dapoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दापोली): Kadam Yogeshdada Ramdas of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

263. Dapoli (दापोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.18%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,80,211 eligible electors, of which 1,33,482 were male, 1,46,728 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 287 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dapoli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sanjay Sambhaji Kadam IND -- -- Sanjay Dagadu Kadam IND -- -- Sanjay Sitaram Kadam IND -- -- Vijay Daji More IND -- -- Vikas Ramchandra Batawle IND -- -- Patil Suvarna Sunil BSP -- -- Marchande Pravin Sahadeo NCP -- -- Kadam Sanjayrao Vasant IND -- -- Kadam Yogeshdada Dipak SS -- -- Kadam Yogeshdada Ramdas LEADING VBA -- -- Khopkar Santosh Dattaram NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,63,886 eligible electors, of which 1,23,928 were male, 1,39,958 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 287 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,39,495.

Dapoli has an elector sex ratio of 1099.23.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kadam Sanjay Vasant of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 3784 votes which was 2.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 32.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dalvi Suryakant Shivram of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 46804 votes which was 33.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 53.25% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 263. Dapoli Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.59%, while it was 58.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.34%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 263. Dapoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 360.

Extent: 263. Dapoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra: Mandangad Tehsil, Dapoli Tehsil, 3. Khed Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Bharane, Ambavali, Khed and Khed (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dapoli is: 17.8206 73.2799.

