Darauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Darauli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Darauli (दरौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Siwan district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Siwan. Darauli is part of 18. Siwan Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.45%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,12,990 eligible electors, of which 1,65,564 were male, 1,45,971 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,88,232 eligible electors, of which 1,55,614 were male, 1,32,616 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,382 eligible electors, of which 1,25,361 were male, 1,08,021 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Darauli in 2015 was 694. In 2010, there were 346.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Satyadeo Ram of CPIMLL won in this seat by defeating Ramayan Manjhi of BJP by a margin of 9,584 votes which was 6.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIMLL had a vote share of 33.55% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramayan Manjhi of BJP won in this seat defeating Satyadeo Ram of CPIMLL by a margin of 7,006 votes which was 5.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.03% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 107. Darauli Assembly segment of Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kavita Singh won the Siwan Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Siwan Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Darauli are: Manoj Kumar Singh (LJP), Rajeshwar Chauhan (JDU), Vinay Kumar Pandey (BSP), Harishankar Yadav (RJD), Mohamad Kaif Samsir (SDPI)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.05%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.3%, while it was 50.15% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 107. Darauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 284. In 2010 there were 253 polling stations.

Extent:

107. Darauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Siwan district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Guthani, Darauli and Andar. It shares an inter-state border with Siwan.

Darauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh .

The total area covered by Darauli is 351.04 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Darauli is: 26°07'35.0"N 84°08'53.5"E.

