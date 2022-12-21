'Darbari Kutte of Sonia Gandhi...': BJP MLA's Fiery Criticism of Mallikarjun Kharge Over Dog Remarks

The row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s dog remark has intensified with Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma saying that Congress people roam around like ‘darbari kutte’ of Sonia Gandhi so they view others as the same.

“The Congress has become used to counting dogs… not men and leaders… do not have respect for patriots. These Congress people roam around like ‘darbari kutte’ of Sonia Gandhi so they view others as the same… Kharge should understand…" Sharma, the BJP legislator from Bhopal’s Huzur seat, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government “talks like a lion outside the country, but is acting like a mouse within" as it is unable to take on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.

Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress president also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country.

Kharge accused the BJP of dividing the people of the country on lines of religion, caste and region and alleged that it was ending democracy and autonomy of constitutional institutions, against which the Congress was taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ruling and opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday sparred over ‘dog’ remarks made by Kharge, with treasury bench members seeking an apology from him for the “foul" comments.

However, Kharge refused to do so while maintaining that the BJP had no role in the country’s freedom struggle. He insisted that the remarks were made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House.

