English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Darbhanga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Gopal Jee Thakur of BJP Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Darbhanga (दरभंगा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Darbhanga (दरभंगा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Darbhanga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Darbhanga is 58.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kirti Azad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 35,043 votes which was 4.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kirti Azad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 46,453 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.75% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Darbhanga was: Kirti Azad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,254 men, 6,98,177 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Darbhanga Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Darbhanga is: 26.157 85.8995
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दरभंगा, बिहार (Hindi); দ্বারভাঙা, বিহার (Bengali); दरभंगा, बिहार (Marathi); દરબંગા, બિહાર (Gujarati); தர்பங்கா, பீகார் (Tamil); దర్భంగా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ದರ್ಭಂಗ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ധർഭംഗ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Gopal Jee Thakur
BJP
Gopal Jee Thakur
WON
In 2009, Kirti Azad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 46,453 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
Darbhanga Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
341788
62.46%
Gopal Jee Thakur
RJD
172183
31.46%
Abdul Bari Siddiqui
NOTA
11321
2.07%
Nota
IND
7718
1.41%
Saguni Ray
BSP
6313
1.15%
Md. Mukhtar
MMM
2516
0.46%
Saroj Kumar Chaudhary
IND
2433
0.44%
Sanjay Paswan
IND
1563
0.29%
Pankaj Kumar Singh
IND
1416
0.26%
Abdul Aziz
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.75% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Darbhanga was: Kirti Azad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,254 men, 6,98,177 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Darbhanga Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Darbhanga is: 26.157 85.8995
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दरभंगा, बिहार (Hindi); দ্বারভাঙা, বিহার (Bengali); दरभंगा, बिहार (Marathi); દરબંગા, બિહાર (Gujarati); தர்பங்கா, பீகார் (Tamil); దర్భంగా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ದರ್ಭಂಗ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ധർഭംഗ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results