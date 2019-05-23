Darbhanga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Gopal Jee Thakur of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Gopal Jee Thakur BJP Gopal Jee Thakur WON

Darbhanga Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 341788 62.46% Gopal Jee Thakur Leading RJD 172183 31.46% Abdul Bari Siddiqui NOTA 11321 2.07% Nota IND 7718 1.41% Saguni Ray BSP 6313 1.15% Md. Mukhtar MMM 2516 0.46% Saroj Kumar Chaudhary IND 2433 0.44% Sanjay Paswan IND 1563 0.29% Pankaj Kumar Singh IND 1416 0.26% Abdul Aziz

14. Darbhanga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Darbhanga is 58.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kirti Azad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 35,043 votes which was 4.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kirti Azad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 46,453 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 43.85% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.75% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Darbhanga was: Kirti Azad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,254 men, 6,98,177 women and 14 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Darbhanga is: 26.157 85.8995Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दरभंगा, बिहार (Hindi); দ্বারভাঙা, বিহার (Bengali); दरभंगा, बिहार (Marathi); દરબંગા, બિહાર (Gujarati); தர்பங்கா, பீகார் (Tamil); దర్భంగా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ದರ್ಭಂಗ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ധർഭംഗ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam)