Darjeeling Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Darjeeling Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

23. Darjeeling (दार्जिलिंग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Nepal, Sikkim (West District, South District Districts). Darjeeling is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,639 eligible electors, of which 1,19,429 were male, 1,23,208 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Darjeeling in 2021 is 1032.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,37,470 eligible electors, of which 1,19,350 were male, 1,18,120 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,964 eligible electors, of which 1,10,125 were male, 1,07,839 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Darjeeling in 2016 was 8,637. In 2011, there were 5,610.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Amar Singh Rai of GOJAM won in this seat by defeating Sarda Rai Subba of TMC by a margin of 49,913 votes which was 31.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GOJAM had a vote share of 59.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Trilok Kumar Dewan of GOJAM won in this seat defeating Bim Subba of GNLF by a margin of 1,06,555 votes which was 69.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GOJAM had a vote share of 78.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 23. Darjeeling Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Darjeeling are: Gautam Raj Rai (CPIM), Neeraj Tamang Zimba (BJP), Anjani Sharma (IND), Keshav Raj Sharma (IND), Nima Gyamtsho Sherpa (IND), Pemba Tshering (IND), Bharat Prakash Rai (IND), Milan Thokar (IND), Suraj Gurung (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 67.13%, while it was 70.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 349 polling stations in 23. Darjeeling constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 317. In 2011 there were 277 polling stations.

EXTENT:

23. Darjeeling constituency comprises of the following areas of Darjeeling district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Darjeeling-Pulbazar, 2. Darjeeling (M) and 3.Dhootria Kalej Valley, Ghum Khasmahal, Sukhia-Simana, Rangbhang Gopaldhara, Pokhriabong-I, Pokhriabong-II, Pokhriabong-III, Lingia Maraybong, Permaguri Tamsang, Plungdung and Rangbul GPs of CDB Jorebunglow Sukiapokhri. It shares an inter-state border with Darjeeling.

The total area covered by Darjeeling is 531 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Darjeeling is: 27°03’32.8"N 88°09’40.7"E.

