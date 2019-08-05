‘Darkest Day in Indian Democracy’: Mehbooba Mufti on Modi Govt’s Decision to Repeal Articles 370, 35A

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the Modi government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution as "the darkest day in Indian democracy".

"Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Several opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, had given adjournment notices demanding answers from the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political crisis in the state.

The amendment was introduced amid loud ruckus in the House.

Mufti said the move will have “catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent”.

“GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," she said.

She further said that people who placed their faith in the Parliament have been deceived with the introduction of the amendment. “Those elements in J&K who rejected the constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel.”

People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy have been deceived. Those elements in J&K who rejected the 🇮🇳 constitution & sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

The government’s move comes in the backdrop of three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — being put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state.

Internet services and mobile services were suspended in several places and all public gatherings were banned in Srinagar district as section 144 was imposed from midnight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.