'Darkness' in Telangana to Disappear Soon, Munugode Bypoll Proof That BJP Will Come to Power: PM Modi

As part of his two-day visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP cadre in Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport on Saturday. During his speech, he showed confidence that BJP will surely come to power in Telangana. Citing BJP’s performance in the recently concluded Munugode bypolls, PM Modi said he is inspired with the BJP activists from Telangana. “They are very courageous and fighting against oppression without fearing anyone,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections wherein the BJP is seeking to challenge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government.

Addressing the party cadre at the BJP reception meeting in Begumpet Airport premises, PM Modi said “People showed their confidence in BJP with the Munugode by election. The entire Telangana government camped at Munugode to secure one Assembly seat. The darkness in Telangana will disappear very soon. Lotus (poll symbol of the BJP) bloomed in Munugode. The people make it clear that BJP will come to power in future”, he said.

Munugode bypoll saw the emergence of BJP as the runner up, relegating Congress to the third spot. Criticizing the support of left parties to the ruling TRS in Munugode, PM Modi said, “The forces of blind beliefs have been ruling the state which is a forefront in IT sector. BJP will eliminate the superstitions in the state.”

“The government and the leader here continuously do injustice to the capacity of Telangana and the talent of Telangana people. The party which the Telangana people trusted the most, the same party has done the biggest betrayal to Telangana,” he said, without naming TRS. However, the lotus starts blooming in circumstances when there is darkness, he said.

In an obvious reference to the TRS frequently attacking him, Modi said he remains unperturbed by such alleged abuse and appealed to the BJP activists in the State to not worry about it.

PM Modi addressed Communist Party leaders as those who carry red flags, and are against development and social justice. The ruling TRS is hands in glove with such leaders, he said.

Speaking on one family rule in Telangana, PM Modi said, “Corruption and one family rule are enemies to democracy. Some people are unhappy with me as I can’t tolerate corruption at any cost, but I am not bothered. I will not keep quiet if anything happens to the people of Telangana. If anyone does injustice to people in this state, they will have to face serious consequences. Those in opposition are developing enmity against the BJP as it has been delivering fruits of development to people through services such as Aadhar, Mobile Phone and UPI without any corruption.”

He alleged that the TRS government in the state has diluted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and has fooled people by making a promise on the construction of 2BHK houses.

