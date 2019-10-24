Daryapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दर्यापूर): Balwant Baswant Wankhade of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

40. Daryapur (दर्यापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,97,397 eligible electors, of which 1,55,209 were male, 1,42,186 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 883 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chikhli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Parveen Bi Sayyed Harun IND -- -- Rajendra Vishwanth Jawanjal BJP -- -- Shweta Vidyadhar Mahale LEADING NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Imran Khan Umar Khan IND -- -- Devanand Pandurang Gawai VBA -- -- Ashok Shivsing Suradkar INC -- -- Bondre Rahul Siddhavinayak IND -- -- Dadarao Shriram Padghan IND -- -- Dagduba Shankar Salve IND -- -- Abdul Saleem Abdul Nurmohammad Meman

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,81,520 eligible electors, of which 1,48,283 were male, 1,33,234 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 883 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,56,444.

Daryapur has an elector sex ratio of 916.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ramesh Ganpatrao Bundile of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RPI candidate by a margin of 19582 votes which was 10.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.12% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Capt Abhijit Anandrao Adsul of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 14658 votes which was 9.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes and the in the 40. Daryapur Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 25 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.73%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.97%, while it was 58.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.24%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 337 polling stations in 40. Daryapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 336.

Extent: 40. Daryapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Daryapur Tehsil, Anjangaon Surji Tehsil Achalpur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Rasegaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Daryapur is: 21.0326 77.3349.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Daryapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.