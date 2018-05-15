GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dasarahalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) candidate R.Manjunatha Wins

Live election result of 155 Dasarahalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Dasarahalli MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:30 PM IST
Live election result of 155 Dasarahalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Dasarahalli MLA.
Dasarahalli (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 4,37,130 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,36,853 are male, 2,00,138 female and 86 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 84.49 and the approximate literacy rate is 89%.
Live Status JD(S) R.Manjunatha Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)9404443.48%R.Manjunatha
BJP8336938.55%S.Muniraju
INC3171114.66%P.N.Krishnamurthy
NOTA20110.93%Nota
CPI(M)16740.77%N.Prathap Simha
IND8090.37%Lokesh Gowda .P
KNDP4730.22%Dominic Savio . G
KPJP4620.21%Dhananjya.L.Gowda
IND3080.14%Shambhulingegowda(Gandhi Vadi)
IND2380.11%Manjunath.B.R
IND2280.11%M.Rajanna
IND2140.10%Saravana .V
IND2130.10%Ashwini.C
JD(U)1930.09%Dr N. Nithyananda
IND1780.08%Kiran.C.H
IND1600.07%Nagaraju

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,828 votes (5.66%) securing 30.1% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.54%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 22,155 votes (17.38%) registering 46.3% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Dasarahalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
