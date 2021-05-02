Daspur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Daspur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

230. Daspur (दासपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Daspur is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,97,849 eligible electors, of which 1,51,709 were male, 1,46,139 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Daspur in 2021 is 963.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,74,343 eligible electors, of which 1,41,848 were male, 1,32,495 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,517 eligible electors, of which 1,24,920 were male, 1,17,696 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Daspur in 2016 was 264. In 2011, there were 173.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Bhunia of TMC won in this seat by defeating Swapan Santra of CPIM by a margin of 28,739 votes which was 13.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ajit Bhunia of TMC won in this seat defeating Sunil Adhikari of CPIM by a margin of 24,927 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.76% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 230. Daspur Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Daspur are: Dhruba Sekhar Mandal (CPIM), Prasanta Bera (BJP), Mamata Bhunia (TMC), Jagadish Mondal Adhikary (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.42%, while it was 82.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 408 polling stations in 230. Daspur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 329. In 2011 there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

230. Daspur constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Daspur-II, 2. Basudevpur, Daspur-I, Daspur-II, Nandanpur-I, Nandanpur-II and Panchberia GPs of CDB Daspur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Daspur is 261 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Daspur is: 22°33’31.3"N 87°46’30.7"E.

