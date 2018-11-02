'If an Inquiry Starts on Rafale, Mr Modi is Not Going to Survive it': Rahul Gandhi's Guarantee

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Anil Ambani owned firm got kickbacks from Dassault Aviation in the Rafale deal and that the French CEO is lying to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Dassault CEO is lying, he is protecting only one man who is running the country...If an inquiry starts on this Mr Modi is not going to survive it. Guaranteed. One, because of corruption. Two, because it's very clear who the decision maker was...It was Narendra Modi and it was a deal done by Narendra Modi to give Anil Ambani Rs 30000 Cr," said Rahul.The Congress president alleged that Dassault invested Rs 284 Crore in the company of Anil Ambani and the latter bought land with the same money. "This is clear that Dassault CEO is lying. Why did they invest Rs 284 crore in a loss-making company?" asked Rahul."The Dassault CEO had said the reason HAL wasn't given the contract was because Anil Ambani had land. Now it turns out that the land that Anil Ambani had was purchased by money given by Dassault," said Rahul citing a media report.Earlier, in an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18 in Paris, company CEO Eric Trappier said Dassault picked Reliance as its partner because the Anil Ambani-led company had land near an airfield on the outskirts of Nagpur, where they could set up a production facility.The Congress president further alleged that the CBI chief was removed to cover the flaws in the deal. Rahul made it clear that it is a clear case of corruption.Emphasising that Rafale is an open and shut case, Rahul questioned why the government was not disclosing price of jets.