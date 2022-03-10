Dasuya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Karambir Singh leading from AAP at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Dasuya seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Raghunath Singh Rana (BJP), Susheel Kumar Sharma (BSP), Arun Dogra (INC), Karambir Singh (AAP), Sukhwinder Singh (SADASM), Babbu Singh Baaz (PKD), Janak Raj (IND), Balkar Singh (IND), Ram Lal Sandhu (IND), Lakhbir Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.9%, which is -2.33% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Arun Dogra of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dasuya results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.40 Dasuya (Dasua) (दसुया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Dasuya is part of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 197021 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,206 were male and 1,00,814 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dasuya in 2022 is: 1,048 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,486 eligible electors, of which 97,808 were male,91,672 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,563 eligible electors, of which 83,196 were male, 80,367 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dasuya in 2017 was 5,931. In 2012, there were 1,943 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Arun Dogra of INC won in this seat defeating Sukhjit Kaur of BJP by a margin of 17,638 which was 13.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Amarjit Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramesh Chander Dogra of INC by a margin of 6,223 votes which was 5.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40 Dasuya Assembly segment of the 5. Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Hoshiarpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dasuya are: Raghunath Singh Rana (BJP), Susheel Kumar Sharma (BSP), Arun Dogra (INC), Karambir Singh (AAP), Sukhwinder Singh (SADASM), Babbu Singh Baaz (PKD), Janak Raj (IND), Balkar Singh (IND), Ram Lal Sandhu (IND), Lakhbir Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.23%, while it was 74.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dasuya went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.40 Dasuya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 213. In 2012, there were 192 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.40 Dasuya comprises of the following areas of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab: KCs Dasuya, Passi Kandi, Unchi Bassi, Safdarpur, Dasuya (Municipal Council) of Dasuya Tehsil; Panchayats Rakri Urf Datarpur, Swar, Depur, Jugial, Niku Chak, Beh Fatto, Beh Khushala, Labbar, Baring, Beh Nangal, Beh Lakhan of Datarpur KC, Panchayats Talwara, Baringli, Bhol Kalota, Alera, Dharmpur, Bhambotar, Bhavnaur of Talwara KC of Mukerian Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dasuya constituency, which are: Sham Chaurasi, Urmar, Sri Hargobindpur, Qadian, Mukerian. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kangra and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Dasuya is approximately 499 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dasuya is: 31°50’43.4"N 75°39’24.8"E.

