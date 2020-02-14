Date, Time and Venue: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Arvind Kejriwal's Oath Ceremony on Feb 16

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly election 2020 with a thumping majority. After the resounding victory, Arvind Kejriwal is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term February 16.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi from 10 am onwards. The ceremony would be open to general public, as it was kept in 2015 when Kejriwal had invited all residents of the national capital for his oath-taking.

According to a report by news agency PTI, AAP Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said that no chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the event.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter to invite people of Delhi to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday and bless him. In an audio message, he said, "Residents of Delhi, your son will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. I want you to come along with all your family members to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, at 10 am".

दिल्लिवासियों, आपका बेटा तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लेने जा रहा है। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने ज़रूर आना है।रविवार 16 फ़रवरी, सुबह 10 बजे, रामलीला मैदान। pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 13, 2020

Kejriwal Oath-taking Ceremony: Date, Time and Venue

Day and date: Sunday, February 16, 2020

Time: 10 am onwards

Venue: Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

Kejriwal's new cabinet is expected to have the same ministers as 2015. Manish Sisodia is expected to swear-in as the deputy chief minister of Delhi. Along with Kejriwal and Sisodia, five other ministers are likely to take the oath of office and secrecy on Sunday.

Another important guest at the swearing-in ceremony will be 'Baby Mufflerman', who went viral on the day when the results of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 were declared. The 'Kejriwal' lookalike has been identified as one-year-old Avyaan Tomar.

Of the 70-seat Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal-led AAP bagged 62 seats. The remaining eight seats went into the BJP's kitty.

Voting for Delhi Assembly 2020 was held on February 8 and the results were announced on February 11. The day when the Delhi Election 2020 results were announced, Kejriwal had said that he would swear-in on Valentine’s Day, February 14, but later postponed the date.

In 2015, APP won 67 seats, while BJP won three seats. Following the victory, Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.