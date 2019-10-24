Daund Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दौंड): Rahul Subhashrao Kul of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

199. Daund (दौंड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,03,561 eligible electors, of which 1,59,439 were male, 1,44,114 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 308 service voters had also registered to vote.

Daund Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ramesh Kisan Thorat BJP -- -- Rahul Subhashrao Kul LEADING PJP -- -- Ramesh Shivaji Shitole NCP -- -- Rameshappa Kisanrao Thorat IND -- -- Umesh Mahadev Mehtre IND -- -- Sanjay Ambadas Kambale IND -- -- Pratik Nandkishor Dhanokar IND -- -- Pralhad Dagdu Mahadik VBA -- -- Dattatray Alias Tatyasaheb Namdev Tamhane BMKP -- -- Ashok Kisan Hole BSP -- -- Kisan Baban Handal IND -- -- Laxman Narsappa Ankush IND -- -- Mohammad Jamir Shaikh NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,71,999 eligible electors, of which 1,43,624 were male, 1,28,375 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 308 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,54,471.

Daund has an elector sex ratio of 903.88.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kul Rahul Subhashrao of RSPS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 11345 votes which was 5.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSPS had a vote share of 43.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rameshrao Kisan Thorat of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 17442 votes which was 9.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 48.71% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 199. Daund Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.33%, while it was 69.19 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -12.18%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 199. Daund constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 289.

Extent: 199. Daund constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Daund Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Daund is: 18.4521 74.455.

