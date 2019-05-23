Dausa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dausa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPI(D) -- -- Rinku Kumar Meena APOI -- -- Ramphool Meena IND -- -- Anju Dhanka IND -- -- Bimla Devi Meena IND -- -- Bharti Meena NPSF -- -- Chandra Prakash Meena INC -- -- Savita Meena IND -- -- Maliram Nayaka IND -- -- Radhey Shyam Meena Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Dwarka Prasad Maheshwara BJP -- -- Jaskaur Meena

11. Dausa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 25.98%. The estimated literacy level of Dausa is 66.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harish Chandra Meena of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NPP candidate by a margin of 45,404 votes which was 4.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.86% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kirodi Lal of IND emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,37,759 votes which was 16.37% of the total votes polled. IND had a vote share of 51.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.96% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dausa was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,14,648 men, 7,09,447 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dausa is: 26.7852 76.4079Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दौसा, राजस्थान (Hindi); দাউসা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); दौसा, राजस्थान (Marathi); દૌસા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); தவுசா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); దౌసా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ದೌಸ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ദൗസ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).