Dausa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dausa (दौसा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Dausa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 25.98%. The estimated literacy level of Dausa is 66.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harish Chandra Meena of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NPP candidate by a margin of 45,404 votes which was 4.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.86% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.08% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.96% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dausa was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,14,648 men, 7,09,447 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dausa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dausa is: 26.7852 76.4079
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दौसा, राजस्थान (Hindi); দাউসা, রাজস্থান (Bengali); दौसा, राजस्थान (Marathi); દૌસા, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); தவுசா, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); దౌసా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ದೌಸ, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ദൗസ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Dausa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPI(D)
--
--
Rinku Kumar Meena
APOI
--
--
Ramphool Meena
IND
--
--
Anju Dhanka
IND
--
--
Bimla Devi Meena
IND
--
--
Bharti Meena
NPSF
--
--
Chandra Prakash Meena
INC
--
--
Savita Meena
IND
--
--
Maliram Nayaka
IND
--
--
Radhey Shyam Meena
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Dwarka Prasad Maheshwara
BJP
--
--
Jaskaur Meena
