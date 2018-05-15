GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Davanagere North Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's SA Ravindranath Wins

Live election result of 106 Davanagere North constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Davanagere North MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:24 PM IST
Davanagere North (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,33,107 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,17,231 are male, 1,15,814 female and 25 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.76 and the approximate literacy rate is 85%

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 57,280 votes (42.6%) securing 65.53% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.82%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 53,910 votes (51.29%) registering 72.12% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Davanagere North live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

