Davanagere South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Shamanur Shivashankarappa Wins

Live Status INC Shamanur Shivashankarappa Won

Davanagere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,01,184 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,568 are male, 99,556 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.99 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,158 votes (33.35%) securing 55.08% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.05%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,358 votes (6.33%) registering 41.5% of the votes polled.