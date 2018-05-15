GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Davanagere South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Shamanur Shivashankarappa Wins

Live election result of 107 Davanagere South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Davanagere South MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Davanagere South Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Shamanur Shivashankarappa Wins
Live election result of 107 Davanagere South constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Davanagere South MLA.
Davanagere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,01,184 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,568 are male, 99,556 female and 34 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.99 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Shamanur Shivashankarappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7136952.45%Shamanur Shivashankarappa
BJP5548540.78%Yashawantha Rao Jadhv
JD(S)60204.42%Amanulla Khan. J
NOTA8880.65%Nota
AIMEP8690.64%Nowshin Taj
IND5140.38%Kabeer Khan
IND2610.19%Sadiq.K
LAD2020.15%Muddapurada Rehaman Sab.
KPJP1920.14%H. Shaik Habeebulla
AAP1570.12%Vasavi Raghavendra.K.L
JHP1160.09%Rizwan Sab H.B

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,158 votes (33.35%) securing 55.08% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.05%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,358 votes (6.33%) registering 41.5% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Davanagere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You