News18 » Politics
1-min read

Day after Allocation of Portfolios, BS Yediyurappa Redistributes Berths to Please Turncoat MLAs

Among the changes made is that of Vijaynagara MLA Anand Singh, who was initially made minister of the food and civil supplies department. He is now in charge of the Forest Ministry.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: On Monday, the BS Yediyurappa cabinet was finally expanded to include 10 of the turncoat MLAs taking the strength of ministers to 28.

While there was hectic lobbying for key portfolios, seems like the chief minister tried to play safe by keeping the much sought-after posts like finance, Bangalore development and energy to himself. However, there were a few who made their concerns heard, forcing the CM to redistribute the portfolios on Tuesday.

Among the changes made is that of Vijaynagara MLA Anand Singh, who was initially made minister of the food and civil supplies department. He is now in charge of the Forest Ministry.

K Gopalaiah will now look at food and civil supplies instead of smalls-scale industries and sugar that was earlier allocated to him.

The industries portfolio has been given as an additional charge to Yelapura MLA Shivram Hebbar who will also be looking at the labour department.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was given additional charge of agriculture has been relieved of the latter post. The new agriculture minister is Hirekerur's BC Patil who was earlier given charge of the forest department.

While Anand Singh, who visited the CM on Monday evening, told reporters that he was there to discuss the idea of making Vijayanagar a separate district.

He remained tight-lipped about the imminent rejig. Patil had expressed his displeasure of being given charge of forest and environment and seems like the CM might have given in to the pressure tactics.

However, a few others like K Sudhakar and ST Somashekar, who were reported to be unhappy with the current allocation, couldn’t manage to get their pleas heard.

Sudhakar, an MBBS, was eyeing the coveted energy portfolio, but was given medical education.

Even Yeshwanthpura's Somashekar, who was the chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority in the previous coalition government, was hoping to get Bangalore development. However, he had to remain satisfies with the co-operation portfolio.

If rumours are to be believed, Yediyurappa is said to have kept some plum posts with himself in the hope to reward party loyalists who weren't inducted in this round of the cabinet expansion. With six vacant berths, another round of cabinet expansion may take place anytime in the near future.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
