Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Day after Allocation of Portfolios, BS Yediyurappa Redistributes Berths to Please Turncoat MLAs
Among the changes made is that of Vijaynagara MLA Anand Singh, who was initially made minister of the food and civil supplies department. He is now in charge of the Forest Ministry.
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: On Monday, the BS Yediyurappa cabinet was finally expanded to include 10 of the turncoat MLAs taking the strength of ministers to 28.
While there was hectic lobbying for key portfolios, seems like the chief minister tried to play safe by keeping the much sought-after posts like finance, Bangalore development and energy to himself. However, there were a few who made their concerns heard, forcing the CM to redistribute the portfolios on Tuesday.
Among the changes made is that of Vijaynagara MLA Anand Singh, who was initially made minister of the food and civil supplies department. He is now in charge of the Forest Ministry.
K Gopalaiah will now look at food and civil supplies instead of smalls-scale industries and sugar that was earlier allocated to him.
The industries portfolio has been given as an additional charge to Yelapura MLA Shivram Hebbar who will also be looking at the labour department.
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was given additional charge of agriculture has been relieved of the latter post. The new agriculture minister is Hirekerur's BC Patil who was earlier given charge of the forest department.
While Anand Singh, who visited the CM on Monday evening, told reporters that he was there to discuss the idea of making Vijayanagar a separate district.
He remained tight-lipped about the imminent rejig. Patil had expressed his displeasure of being given charge of forest and environment and seems like the CM might have given in to the pressure tactics.
However, a few others like K Sudhakar and ST Somashekar, who were reported to be unhappy with the current allocation, couldn’t manage to get their pleas heard.
Sudhakar, an MBBS, was eyeing the coveted energy portfolio, but was given medical education.
Even Yeshwanthpura's Somashekar, who was the chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority in the previous coalition government, was hoping to get Bangalore development. However, he had to remain satisfies with the co-operation portfolio.
If rumours are to be believed, Yediyurappa is said to have kept some plum posts with himself in the hope to reward party loyalists who weren't inducted in this round of the cabinet expansion. With six vacant berths, another round of cabinet expansion may take place anytime in the near future.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- Coronavirus And MWC 2020: Vivo Also Declines Barcelona Trip Because of Deadly Virus
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- How Kejriwal Steered AAP To Come Back To Power In Delhi | Crux+
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record