politics

Day After Becoming TMC Gen Secy, Abhishek Banerjee Meets Party Veteran Partha Chatterjee
1-MIN READ

Day After Becoming TMC Gen Secy, Abhishek Banerjee Meets Party Veteran Partha Chatterjee

File photo of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

State minister Partha Chatterjee said duo discussed matters related to coordination between the administration and party during the closed-door meeting.

A day after being appointed the national general secretary of the TMC, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday met party veteran and state minister Partha Chatterjee here, and held a closed-door meeting with him for around two hours. Banerjee visited Chatterjee's Naktala residence here to seek his guidance, sources in the party said.

"I told him that I will always be there to offer my support. We discussed matters related to coordination between the administration and party. I also gave him my best wishes," the minister said.

first published:June 06, 2021, 20:48 IST